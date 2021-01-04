Essex property: Four dream homes for 2021

Parkgate Farm, Gestingthorpe

Parkgate Farm is a rare find boasting an important history, rural surrounds and extensive six-bedroom accommodation, which offers the mix of some exposed timber framework with classic high ceilings. The Grade II listed farmhouse offers 4,337sq ft of accommodation with four reception rooms, a bespoke farmhouse kitchen/breakfast room, a range of service rooms and cellar, plus an outdoor heated pool. Planning also allows for the traditional brick cart lodge to be developed. The property has been in the same family for more than 100 years and prior to that was part of the historic estate of Hedingham Castle which still proudly stands just 1 mile away.

Guide Price: OIEO £1,300,000

Contact: Zoe Napier Group on 01621 840333

Grove House (photo courtesy of Jackson-Stops) Grove House (photo courtesy of Jackson-Stops)

Grove House, Great Bardfield

Grove House is a very handsome Georgian country home which has undergone extensive refurbishment and alterations, yet retains many original features. This elegant period country home in beautiful grounds of almost 2 acres lies on the periphery of Great Bardfield with far-reaching views across adjoining countryside. The traditional symmetrical floor plan provides three light, spacious reception rooms with high ceilings and sash windows, and of particular note is the orangery extension off the drawing room which has superb views across the gardens to the north west. In total accomodation includes nine bedrooms, five receptions, outbuildings, triple cart lodge and garaging, plus a swimming pool and pool house.

Guide Price: £2,250,000

Contact: Jackson-Stops on 01245 806101

Wakes Hall Park (photo courtesy of Nicholas Percival) Wakes Hall Park (photo courtesy of Nicholas Percival)

Wakes Hall Park, Wakes Colne

Set in the formal grounds of a grand Georgian country estate, the beautifully renovated period buildings that make up Wakes Hall Park are complemented by a selection of sympathetically designed new residences. The collection of one, two and three-bedroom houses, apartments and bungalows are set in meticulously maintained, landscaped surroundings within the Colne Valley in a prime north Essex location approximately 8 miles from Colchester. These beautiful homes are being exclusively offered to the over 55s and represent a truly unique opportunity to enjoy time in the countryside, with the modern convenience of a stylish new home.

Guide Price: Prices from £250,000

Contact: Nicholas Percival on 01206 563222

Hay Green Farmhouse (photo courtesy of Beresfords) Hay Green Farmhouse (photo courtesy of Beresfords)

Hay Green Farmhouse, Blackmore

Hay Green Farmhouse sits centrally on the 2.2 acre plot located in a private setting along a country lane. The private residence is of Georgian style with traditional entrance, sash windows, high ceilings, coved cornicing, conservatory and orangery. Within the 2.2 acres are picturesque landscaped garden areas attracting an abundance of wildlife, including a natural pond with bridge and fountain, pathways, manicured lawns, seating areas and mature shrubs, while trees border the property which has surrounding farmland and countryside views. Inside the ground floor provides an entrance hallway to a dining room with parquet flooring and open fireplace, dual-aspect reception room with woodburning stove and wonderful views, two further receptions with open fireplaces and a bespoke conservatory.

Guide Price: £3,500,000

Contact: Beresfords Village & Country on 01245 397475