Global award for Essex’s Vie Aesthetics

PUBLISHED: 19:14 25 January 2021 | UPDATED: 19:28 25 January 2021

Photo courtesy of Vie Aesthetics

Vie Aesthetics wins Aesthetic Practice of the Year at the MyFaceMyBody Awards 2020

Essex and London-based Vie Aesthetics has won the global award for Aesthetic Practice of the Year at the MyFaceMyBody Awards 2020.

The award is the highest accolade given by the prestigious event and recognises the overall best practice from the four regional winners of USA, Australasia, UK, and Rest of the World.

Earlier in the night, Vie Aesthetics had been declared joint winners of the UK Aesthetic Practice of the Year gong, sponsored by Nutrafol, alongside Myskyn Clinic.

This recognition marks a triumphant end to the year for Vie Aesthetics, which was recently announced as a multi-category finalist in a number of other upcoming major awards including the Aesthetics Awards, Essex Business Awards and Best Business Women Awards, with winners still to be announced.

Vicky Grammatikopoulou, CEO of Vie Aesthetics, said: ‘Myself and the team are overjoyed. We know it’s been a tough year for everyone, but we have worked tirelessly to expand our business, introduce the latest treatments and set the benchmark for safety standards within the industry.’

 

