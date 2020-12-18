New pie and mash shop opens in Chelmsford

F. Cooke Pie & Mash, Chelmsford (photo: @FCookespieandmash on Facebook) @FCookespieandmash

The fifth generation Robert Cooke has opened his very own F. Cooke on Moulsham Street in Chelmsford

Boy George enjoying his pie and mash from Cookes in Dalston, Kingsland High St (a few years ago!) now grade II listed you can still see the F. Cooke sign sitting proudly there today. Posted by F.Cookespieandmash on Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Established in 1862, F. Cooke first opened its doors on Slatter Street, E1 selling traditional pie and mash and eels.

Fast forward 150 years later, and the fifth generation Robert Cooke has opened his very own F. Cooke on Moulsham Street in Chelmsford.

Since his father (Bob Cooke) recently retired and closed an original F. Cooke on Broadway Market (est 1900), Robert was inspired to continue the family legacy and open his own in a place where most of London’s East Enders have now moved to, Essex.

Here you will find the latest F. Cooke, which opened in early November 2020, standing proudly in its traditional emerald green façade shop front with a well invested gold leaf sign proudly rested up high.

Inside the 985sq ft dining area and in keeping with the original eel and pie houses, the walls are covered in white and green tiles, 7,000 to be exact.

The pies are made using the finest quality meat combined with locally sourced spuds for the mash. If you’re left wanting more, the fruit pies with custard always go down a treat.

‘Im so proud to be able to continue our family legacy, which is now a part of English history,’ said Robert. ‘We’ve kept everything traditional but will be bringing F. Cooke into the 21st century. We’re delighted at the positive reaction we’ve had from the people of Chelmsford so far and can’t wait to serve them the best pie and mash around.’

F. Cooke is currently open for takeaway and available on Deliveroo while Colchester remains under Tier 3 restrictions

35-37 Moulsham Street, Chelmsford CM2 0HY; @f.cookespieandmash