8 of the best takeaways in Essex

Fancy a takeaway? (photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash) Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

It remains an uncertain time for our hospitality industry, but whatever the start of 2021 brings, you can enjoy fine cuisine through takeaway services from our top restaurants. Here are eight of our favourites to try

What a year! With restaurants having to open and close repeatedly throughout this most challenging year for hospitality, many are struggling. And since many of us are thoroughly sick of cooking, it makes sense to do our bit to support these much-loved local businesses by ordering lots of lovely takeaways! If you love the food, why not leave them a Google review or give them a shout on social media? Don’t see your favourite local takeaway here? Let us know >>> essexlifemag.co.uk/contact-us

Note: While each of these restaurants have been offering takeaway services at stages throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, please contact the restaurant directly before visiting to be sure of the latest arrangemnents

Aspera, South Benfleet

If you missed out on a holiday abroad in 2020, why not transport yourself to the Mediterranean with one of Aspera’s takeaway meals? Perfect even if you are watching your waistline, this Benfleet-based restaurant is offering a rich menu to be enjoyed at home. Although Essex in winter might not quite feel the same as your summer holiday, what could be better than to treat yourself to a whole lobster or ribeye steak with hot or cold starters of olives, hummus or falafel and a feta cheese salad? Don’t forget to finish with a signature Turkish Baklava. Perfect for an Essex staycation!

130 London Road, South Benfleet SS7 5SQ; 01268 569700; asperarestaurant.com

-----------------------

Grand Trunk Road, South Woodford

Head to South Woodford’s Grand Trunk Road restaurant for a takeaway menu which makes any journey worth the trip. Infusing a traditional blends of spices from the trade routes of Asia, and adding a modern twist, chef Dayashankar Sharma has nearly 30 years of experience and has developed award-winning menus at the Grand Trunk Road, including favourites such as tandoor grilled paneer marinated with paprika, ginger and garlic to Punjabi Murgh Masala and flavoursome chicken thighs in a ginger, garlic, onion and spicy tomato masala sauce.

219 High Road, South Woodford E18 2PB; 0208 505 1965; gtrrestaurant.co.uk

-----------------------

Haywards Restaurant, Epping

Boasting reviews that petition for a Michelin star, Epping’s Haywards Restaurant has continued to delight diners with a delectable takeaway menu, plus delicious hampers featuring fabulous flavours such as chicken, ham-hock and leek terrine to homemade chocolates and even a jar of Haywards honey. If your home cooking just isn’t quite providing that little touch of luxury you are looking for, Haywards’ takeaway menu offers many different dishes such as traditional Sunday roasts with all the trimmings to winter-warming meals ideal to enjoy at home after a long day?

111 Bell Common, Epping CM16 4DZ; 01992 577350; haywardsrestaurant.co.uk

-----------------------

Le Bouchon Brasserie and Hotel, Heybridge

For those craving their afternoon coffees and just looking for a little pick-me-up, why not try Maldon’s Le Bouchon Brasserie and Hotel takeaway afternoon tea? Ideal for those with a sweet tooth or if you are just looking for a good excuse to distract yourselves from the home office, why not indulge in one of many luxury treats from Le Bouchon’s quintessential menu? If lemon and raspberry Battenberg, crayfish cocktail wrap or an egg, Greek yoghurt, mixed leaf sandwich and truffle, wild mushroom and tarragon arancini sounds like the perfect mid-afternoon bite, then why not treat yourself?

The Square, Holloway Road, Heybridge, Maldon CM9 4LT; 01621 856 511; lebouchon.co.uk

-----------------------

Mason’s Restaurant, Brentwood

If you can’t quite decide on what will satisfy your fine dining cravings, Mason’s Restaurant offers a wonderful selection of dishes with locally-sourced Essex ingredients. Just a stone’s throw from Brentwood’s town centre, Mason’s Restaurant boasts a range of glorious meals, from Braintree Bronze Turkey served with roast potatoes to Shetland Isle Mussels served with an appetising garlic, shallot and white wine cream. Then try a refreshing duo of sorbets with a brandy snap basket and fruit coulis to finish the fine dining takeaway.

155-157 Ingrave Road, Brentwood CM13 2AA; 01277 261331; masonsrestaurant.co.uk

-----------------------

Vita Bella, East Hanningfield

If shop-bought pasta and a jar of Bolognese sauce is not quite cutting it for your special taste of Italy, all is not lost. Vita Bella, near Chelmsford, is on hand to offer the finest Italian cuisine, from classic pizzas and lasagna to sophisticated dinners like gnocchi with spicy Italian sausage, garlic and cherry tomato or various risotto and fish dishes for you to take away and enjoy at home. Don’t forget to finish with any one of Vita Bella’s Italian desserts, from panna cotta to tiramisu.

The Tye, East Hanningfield, Chelmsford CM3 8A; 01245 400204; vita-bella.co.uk

-----------------------

Russells Restaurant, Great Baddow

Served with a slice of Essex heritage, Russells Restaurant in Great Baddow can date part of its premises back to the 14th century. Although this year may well have been one of the strangest chapters in its history, the lavish takeaway menu offers a range of delectable dishes to make everything feel that little bit brighter. If you fancy Scottish smoked salmon with mixed salad leaves and a dijon and lemon dressing as your starter followed by a fine turkey, gammon ham and carrot pie among many other delicious options, then why not give this menu a go?

Bell Street, Great Baddow, Chelmsford CM2 7JS; 01245 478484; russellsrest.co.uk

-----------------------

The Boathouse, Dedham

It’s true that many of us are missing the atmosphere of our local eateries, and the beautiful setting of the Dedham Vale and delicious dishes is a winning combination at the Boathouse Restaurant. Perfect for those needing just a little something to inspire in the bleak mid-winter or anyone looking to add a touch of class to their midday mealtimes, The Boathouse boasts a fine takeaway menu. Offering dishes from breakfast to brunch and a wide array of delightful cakes, bakes and pastries, why not try a plate of eggs benedict with Dedham ham or perhaps a perfect takeaway platter of smoked fish and shell-on prawn?

Mill Lane, Dedham, Colchester CO7 6DH; 01206 323153; dedhamboathouse.com

-----------

