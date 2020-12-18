WIN £200 of beauty treatments with The Glamour Room!

Win beauty treatments from The Glamour Room (photo: Gabb Tapic on Pexels) Archant

Essex Life has joined forces with The Glamour Room to offer you the chance to win a little bit of luxury this January

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the celebrations and indulgences of the festive season, it’s time to give your health and wellbeing some much-needed attention.

The Glamour Room is offering one lucky winner £100 to spend on a beauty treatment of choice. And that’s not all. The winner will also take home a personalised Detox Beauty Box for the face and body with top of the range beauty products worth more than £100.

The Glamour Room has two Essex locations offering fabulous beauty treatments. If you’re craving a spot of pampering with a professional facial to renew and brighten the skin or a soothing body treatment to relax your mind, body and soul, The Health + Beauty Salon set in the quaint village of Rayne might be exactly what you are looking for.

Alternatively, for a bit of maintenance or glamour, maybe to tame the brows or enhance those lashes, head to The Lash + Brow Bar in Chelmsford City. With all the latest treatments on offer in both salons, you will be spoilt for choice and feel totally pampered and relaxed in either of The Glamour Room locations.

Once you have enjoyed you £100 of treatment, a full consultation with a professional beautician will help you select bespoke products suitable to the winner. This personalised Detox Beauty Box will include everything you need to start off the year, to brighten and refresh you inside and out. Expect skincare supplements, along with results-driven topical products to give you a great head start.

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, fill in the form below:

Find The Glamour Room at 14a Baddow Road, Chelmsford CM2 0DG or 19 Brunwin Road, Rayne CM77 6BU